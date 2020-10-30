freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

Get freenet AG (FNTN.F) alerts:

FRA FNTN opened at €15.51 ($18.24) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.31. freenet AG has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.