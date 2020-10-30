Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $6.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

