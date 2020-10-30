Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSM. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE FSM opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 653.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

