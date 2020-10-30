Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $74.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,819,262 shares of company stock valued at $624,410,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

