Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $62.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $101,045,628.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592,471 shares in the company, valued at $546,885,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,819,262 shares of company stock worth $624,410,172 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

