Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $86.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $77.50. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

FORTY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $437.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

