Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 1,401,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,993,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Specifically, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Foot Locker by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

