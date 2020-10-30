Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Insider Carl Decicco Purchases 5,500 Shares

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) insider Carl Decicco acquired 5,500 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FHTX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

