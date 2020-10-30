FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Shares of FLIR stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
