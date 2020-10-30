FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

