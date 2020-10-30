Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,301,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

