First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 66.0% in October

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

QQEW opened at $86.22 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.