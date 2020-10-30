First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $125.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 116.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 972.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 507,735.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

