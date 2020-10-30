First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,351.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 82,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 156.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 935,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 618,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 105,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

