First Bank & Trust Sells 2,909 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

