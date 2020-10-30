First Bank & Trust Sells 2,079 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,419,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.