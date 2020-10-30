First Bank & Trust Has $52,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Albany International were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of AIN opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

