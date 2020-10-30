First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Merchants by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

