First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,666,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Illumina by 143.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 84.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $314.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.08 and a 200 day moving average of $343.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.