First Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $261.69 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $286.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.50.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.