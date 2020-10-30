First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Trustmark by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trustmark by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.