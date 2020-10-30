First Bank & Trust Acquires 288 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GATX were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. State Street Corp lifted its position in GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GATX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GATX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

NYSE GATX opened at $67.77 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

