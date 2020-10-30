First Bank & Trust Acquires 212 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

