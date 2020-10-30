Firestone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.