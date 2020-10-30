Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Quiet Period Will End on November 4th

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 4th. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FTIVU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

