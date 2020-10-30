Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YUANF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Fincera has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $10.96.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

