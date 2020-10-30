Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
YUANF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Fincera has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $10.96.
About Fincera
