Financial Review: Neenah (NYSE:NP) and Orchids Paper Products (NYSE:TISUQ)

Neenah (NYSE:NP) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Neenah and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neenah -0.44% 12.33% 5.54% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neenah and Orchids Paper Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neenah 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neenah presently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Neenah’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neenah is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neenah and Orchids Paper Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neenah $938.50 million 0.68 $55.40 million $3.47 10.94 Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A

Neenah has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Neenah shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neenah shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Neenah has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neenah beats Orchids Paper Products on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

