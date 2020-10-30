Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

