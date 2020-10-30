Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,205,000 after acquiring an additional 133,778 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 497,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

