Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

