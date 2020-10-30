Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,811,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $20.55 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

