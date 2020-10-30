Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $917.50 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $848.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

