Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in TCF Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in TCF Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TCF Financial by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

