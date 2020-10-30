Financial Contrast: Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) vs. Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chorus and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chorus and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $610.79 million 3.97 $33.12 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.16

Chorus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications -11.39% -0.12% -0.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chorus beats Frontier Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

