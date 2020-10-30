Financial Comparison: Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) and STAAR Surgical (OTCMKTS:STAA)

Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Eyewear and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 5.03% 8.78% 6.91%

Signature Eyewear has a beta of 91.24, suggesting that its stock price is 9,024% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAAR Surgical has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Eyewear and STAAR Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A STAAR Surgical 0 2 4 0 2.67

STAAR Surgical has a consensus target price of $58.83, suggesting a potential downside of 20.85%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Signature Eyewear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signature Eyewear and STAAR Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $150.18 million 22.67 $14.05 million $0.46 161.59

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Signature Eyewear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Signature Eyewear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Eyewear

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers intraocular lenses (IOLs), including collamer material and silicone foldable IOLs, and nanoFLEX IOL that produces a clearer image, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts and other related instruments and devices. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, and Afinity trademarks. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through independent distributors in China, Korea, India, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Monrovia, California.

