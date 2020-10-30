Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and CardioGenics (NYSE:CGNH) Head to Head Contrast

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farfetch and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -54.36% -59.19% -30.66% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and CardioGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 9.72 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -24.15 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Farfetch and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 1 10 0 2.75 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $27.62, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farfetch beats CardioGenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

