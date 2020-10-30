Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,294 shares of company stock worth $39,178,343 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $393.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

