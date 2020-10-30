Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 426 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00.
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58.
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $115,467.30.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.
Shares of FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.