Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $190,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

FB stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.80. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

