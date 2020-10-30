Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

NASDAQ FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

