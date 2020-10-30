Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.