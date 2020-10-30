Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

