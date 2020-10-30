Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Xponance Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $116,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.