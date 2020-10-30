Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $140,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

