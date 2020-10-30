Fabrinet Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NYSE:FN opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

