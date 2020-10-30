F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin Sells 2,681 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $133.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,777,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in F5 Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in F5 Networks by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.