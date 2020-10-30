Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

