Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XOGAQ opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.10. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

