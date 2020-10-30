Extended Stay America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 20,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,790% compared to the typical volume of 1,062 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $11.26 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

