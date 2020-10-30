Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of EXPO opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $199,211.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 126.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exponent by 66.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

