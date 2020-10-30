Exane BNP Paribas Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.
SAP opened at $108.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 3.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
