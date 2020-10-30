Exane BNP Paribas Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $108.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 3.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.